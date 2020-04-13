School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board met online today for their monthly meeting. All agenda items were passed, and the following school specific information was shared.

Kate Smith Elementary School:

We have our teachers making videos, sending cards in the mail to kids to cheer them, special areas and I are reading books kids can listen to online, PTO got some toys (sidewalk chalk, jump ropes, balls, bubbles, etc.) for the kids that we are giving out this week as they get work, I have done several call outs and we are talking to the kids and/or parents every week at least once a week. Many are seeing them on Zoom type rooms every day. We are putting out pictures of staff with messages and signs for the kids on Facebook this week too.

Data Center:

Approximately 720 computers have been handed out to students.

Most teachers had a laptop already but those few that needed one pulled 1 from their class.

A donation of 250 Chromebooks have come in and we will be getting them prepared for use.

We have opened up our new Student Online Enrollment Application for Students as of April 6th.

(Approx 34 students have enrolled into our Applicant School – input online and need to go to a school to finalize enrollment).

From March 1, 2020 through April 12, 2020 (in state or out of state transfers):

22 students withdrew from WCSD

23 students enrolled into school at WCSD

Enrollment by school:

School Membership 3/11/2020 4/13/2020 # Students # Present # Students KMS 1003 942 1005 RMS 465 442 466 CHS 554 527 551 VES 610 556 612 VMS 292 274 291 VHS 368 365 368 WAVE 54 47 54 WISE 70 47 71 Totals 3416 3200 3418

Florida Panhandle Technical Center:

FPTC Instructors have been so creative in meeting the needs of students. They are working to create 3D masks, promote our FPTC Radio, show hair techniques through video conferencing, supplement our hemodialysis program with phlebotomy coursework, and so much more. We are continuing our high quality programs with fidelity! Our accrediting and governing agencies have been remarkable and are allowing on-line instruction and simulations programs to supplement the curriculum. These simulations for the Practical Nursing program are in the process of being purchased. We have students that are in the field and are part of the COVID-19 solution. We graduated 5 students from the Commercial Vehicle Training program that will start work with companies to transport necessities. We have students that have requested to withdraw due to COVID-19 pressures that have taken over. However, we also have students that are able to be more focused and continue to gain certifications. FPTC is here for our students as we all continue to work toward our goals!

Food Services:

Last week was 4 days, but they gave out 5 days of food – 9,084 breakfasts and 9,084 lunches

The week before was 5 days and they gave out for 6 days – 10,704 breakfasts and 10, 704 lunches

Roulhac Middle School:

1) Approximately what percentage of your students have received their work assignments? We have reached 100% of our students and delivered work to all them either physically or digitally.

2) How many students have you not been able to make contact with? none — we have made contact with everyone

3) Nothing overly exciting. Jesse and I got a van last week and delivered paper packets and picked up completed work from over 15 students. We are planning to do this every Wednesday during this learning process.

WAVE:

1) 100% of students at WAVE have received their work assignments.

2) 100% of parents/students at WAVE have been contacted via phone, email, FOCUS, ClassDojo, FaceTime, FOCUS Messenger, Google Voice, Remind or text on a biweekly basis since March 30, 2020.

3) WAVE News: Distant Learning Task Boxes (hands-on activities) with learning packets have been delivered to all students. Request for technology is available and has been issued to students without a computer/device at home. Many parents at WAVE are partnering with teachers, actively participating, and are excited about their child’s education. Daily, parents are motivated in sharing the progress their child is making by means of pictures and/or videos.

These precious learning moments are amazing and is the connection to our students. Progress monitoring data through online programs verifies that students are utilizing technology, accessing curriculum and making learning gains via distant learning. Based on parental feedback, therapy materials delivered to students are working well. Easter Baskets were delivered to twenty-four (24) students in grades pre-k through 2nd last week. Students at WAVE are very excited about the Berry Patch. Please join the Berry Patch via, FOCUS webpage or ClassDojo. Mrs. Berry dresses up and reads books aloud to facilitate MELD Language lessons.

Vernon High School:

1) Approximately what percentage of your students have received their work assignments? – We have all students receiving their work.

2) How many students have you not been able to make contact with? – All but one.

3) Anything you are doing, good news. For instance, I know both VHS and CHS are highlighting seniors. – We are highlighting the senior students, previous sports teams/photos, etc. on our Facebook Page. Utilizing Zoom, some of our teachers have been hosting “Wednesday night socials” that include trivia contests and “zoom the room” scavenger hunts with our kids. Additionally, we have been inviting all staff to any scheduled Zoom meetings so they can see the kids and vice versa.

Chipley High School:

We’ve contacted almost 100% of our students. We’ve made contact with almost 100% of our students. We are highlighting seniors on Facebook. We have sent shout outs to students from the entire staff. We are calling students to thank them for doing their work. We are asking about them when we are seeing them out in the community. Several staff members are loading buses with lunches every morning at KMS. A few staff members are delivering lunches from the T.J. Roulhac Center. There is more collaboration going on between faculty and staff regarding students via weekly Zoom meetings. There is much contact going on with parents than ever before. Teachers are learning how to use new technology and online apps. Teachers are consistently coming up with new ways to engage students as they collaborate and learn from each other (dances, online videos, phone conferences, etc.)

WISE:

Has made contact with 100% of students. We sent our device info to Wayne at data.

Vernon Elementary School:

Has made contact with 100% of students