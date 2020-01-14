School Board holds first meeting in new Board Room

The Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting Monday night, for the first time in their newly opened District Board Room at the old Kate Smith Elementary School location. A ribbon cutting ceremony had been held earlier that day for the recently renovated facility.
Presentations included the following:
FSA Perfect Scores
CHS – Ardrey Holley – 9ELA
Carlie Lewis Ranewu FSAA Biology 1EOC
KMS – FSA Grade 3 Math Grayson Martin
FSA Grade 4 Math Kiara McClain
FSA Grade 5 Math Zane Faircloth
FSA Grade 5 Math Brantley Kirkland
RMS Civic EOC – Owen Page
VES Grade 4 Math Wesley Stevenson
FSA Grade 5 Math Jess Renfroe
Grade 5 Science Jess Renfroe
Vernon: Taylor Wilhite, Brian Willis, Caitlyn Allen, Darrien Leonburger
Chipley: Hannah Newcomb, Diamond Hamilton
Madilynne Webb Scholarship University of West Florida Argo Softball
2020 Teacher of the Year, Tami Parish recognized by Post Commanders Charles Vangilder and Leon Kelly from VFW Post 12046, Marianna, FL, for winning an award through their post as last year’s TOY
Travis McCrary, manager at Walmart, presented a grant for $2400 sponsoring the Teacher of the Year recognition program.
District Bookkeepers recognized for perfect June 30, 2019 audit report
Cheryl Brock – WISE
Melissa Stewart – WAVE
Kathi Smith and Ernie Zorn – FPTC
Rana Oliver – KMS
Karyn Miles – RMS
Monica Roberts – CHS
Tracie Herbert and Shannon Wilson – VMS and VHS
Brandi Jackson – VES
District Employees of the Year Recognition
2020 District/Data Center School-Related Employee of the Year – Pam Corbin
2020 Vernon Bus Garage School-Related Employee of the Year – Michael Eugene Israel II
2020 Chipley Bus Garage School-Related Employee of the Year – Mark Batson
Kate M. Smith Elementary School
2021 Teacher of the Year – Stephanie S. Walters
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Katie King
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Suzanne K. Sims
Roulhac Middle School
2021 Teacher of the Year – Taura Brock
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Shamiya Ware
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Ashley Nicole Rudd
Chipley High School
2021 Teacher of the Year – Carol Schimpf
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Jessica Carter
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Jana Shores
Vernon Elementary School
2021 Teacher of the Year – Gail Best
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Robbie Glawson
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Sandra M. Brown
Vernon Middle School
2021 Teacher of the Year – Sharon K. Roberts
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Carol Ann Boswell
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Shannon Wilson
Vernon High School
2021 Teacher of the Year – John Harcus
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Timothy Pickens
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Tracie Herbert
Florida Panhandle Technical College
2021 Teacher of the Year – Joli Hartzog
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Scott A. Marsceill
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Stacy L. Webb
Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities
2021 Teacher of the Year – Connie Crutchfield
2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Cynthia Jackson Wynn
2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Senteria Steele
The following consent items were approved:
1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
2. Approval of Minutes December 9, Regular Board Meeting
3. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
4. Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon Middle School ELA teacher, Erica Johnson, to attend the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA on January 12-13, 2020
5. Approval of change order for C & C Construction
6. Approval of Facility Five-Year Work Plan
7. Approval of contract with Lance Bush as Head Baseball Coach, effective January 20, 2020
8. Approval of contract with Will Brininger as Assistant Baseball Coach, effective January 20, 2020
9. Approval to raise substitute bus drivers rate of pay
10. Approval of Glaze Communication purchase order
11. Approval of increase for practical nursing/adjunct instructor rate of pay
The following personnel items were approved:
FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Approval of employment recommendation of Melissa Medley, practical nursing instructor, effective retroactive January 3, 2020 pending background screening
Approval of addition to FPTC Adjunct Facility 2020, effective January 14, 2020
KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Approval of leave of absence for Ashley Miller, paraprofessional, tentative March, 2020
Approval of employment recommendation of Jenna Singletary, teacher, effective January 3, 2020 pending preemployment screenings
Approval of resignation of Ashlyn Jeffries, paraprofessional, effective January 13, 2020
Approval of employment recommendation of Ashlyn Jeffries, teacher, effective January 14, 2020
Approval of personnel recommendation for the after school program
Approval of Ashlyn Jeffries to teach out of field
ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL
Approval of employment recommendation of Julianne Beasley, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2020
Approval of personnel recommendation for after school tutorial program
TRANSPORTATION
Approval of employment recommendation of Lane Driscoll, bus driver, effective retroactive January 6, 2020
VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Approval of employment recommendation of Sara Coe, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2020, pending pre-employment screening
Approval of personnel recommendation for after school tutorial program
VERNON HIGH SCHOOL
Approval of employment recommendation of Kenley Byrd, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2020