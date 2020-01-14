School Board holds first meeting in new Board Room

The Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting Monday night, for the first time in their newly opened District Board Room at the old Kate Smith Elementary School location. A ribbon cutting ceremony had been held earlier that day for the recently renovated facility.

Presentations included the following:

FSA Perfect Scores

CHS – Ardrey Holley – 9ELA

Carlie Lewis Ranewu FSAA Biology 1EOC

KMS – FSA Grade 3 Math Grayson Martin

FSA Grade 4 Math Kiara McClain

FSA Grade 5 Math Zane Faircloth

FSA Grade 5 Math Brantley Kirkland

RMS Civic EOC – Owen Page

VES Grade 4 Math Wesley Stevenson

FSA Grade 5 Math Jess Renfroe

Grade 5 Science Jess Renfroe

Vernon Middle School Jr Beta Awards received at the Florida Junior Beta Convention in Orlando:

3rd Place – Recylclable Art – Kenneth Anderson

3rd Place – Woodworking – Dylan Dowda (This was not Dylan with the woodworking at the meeting. He was not there and another student carried in his project.)

2nd Place – 8th Grade Science Academic Test – Alice Kopp

2nd Place – Banner – Nicholas Rokosz, Aubrey Laminack

2nd Place – Living Literature “The Odyssey” – Logan Hallmark, Tanner Kennedy, (Other participants were Amor Roche, Nicholas Rokosz, Kinslee Wheeler, Aubry Laminack, Riley Nance, Abby Payne, Mary Robbins)

1st Place – Songfest – Cheyenne Wilson, Makaela Haselow, Brooke Salinas, Cole Wells, Roger Weathers, Isabel Greubel

1st Place – Speech – Renecia Hogans

1st Place Robotics – Luke Mauldin, Nicholas Rokosz, Carlis Bodie, Griffin Barnard

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL JR BETA SPONSORS: Carol Boswell, Shannon Wilson, Kathleen Coleman, Dylan Paramore, Tami Parish, Anna Beth Rackley

Roulhac Middle School Jr Beta Awards received at the Florida Junior Beta Convention in Orlando:

1st Place Science – Brookley Garland

1st Place Social Studies – Jayla Ewing

2nd Place Math – Brantley Kirkland

2nd Place Language Arts – Jazine Staten

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL JR BETA SPONSOR: Dani Miller

JROTC JLAB Quiz Bowl Members

Vernon: Taylor Wilhite, Brian Willis, Caitlyn Allen, Darrien Leonburger Chipley: Hannah Newcomb, Diamond Hamilton

Madilynne Webb Scholarship University of West Florida Argo Softball

2020 Teacher of the Year, Tami Parish recognized by Post Commanders Charles Vangilder and Leon Kelly from VFW Post 12046, Marianna, FL, for winning an award through their post as last year’s TOY

Travis McCrary, manager at Walmart, presented a grant for $2400 sponsoring the Teacher of the Year recognition program.

District Bookkeepers recognized for perfect June 30, 2019 audit report

Cheryl Brock – WISE

Melissa Stewart – WAVE

Kathi Smith and Ernie Zorn – FPTC

Rana Oliver – KMS

Karyn Miles – RMS

Monica Roberts – CHS

Tracie Herbert and Shannon Wilson – VMS and VHS

Brandi Jackson – VES

District Employees of the Year Recognition

2020 District/Data Center School-Related Employee of the Year – Pam Corbin

2020 Vernon Bus Garage School-Related Employee of the Year – Michael Eugene Israel II

2020 Chipley Bus Garage School-Related Employee of the Year – Mark Batson

Kate M. Smith Elementary School

2021 Teacher of the Year – Stephanie S. Walters

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Katie King

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Suzanne K. Sims

Roulhac Middle School

2021 Teacher of the Year – Taura Brock

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Shamiya Ware

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Ashley Nicole Rudd

Chipley High School

2021 Teacher of the Year – Carol Schimpf

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Jessica Carter

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Jana Shores

Vernon Elementary School

2021 Teacher of the Year – Gail Best

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Robbie Glawson

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Sandra M. Brown

Vernon Middle School

2021 Teacher of the Year – Sharon K. Roberts

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Carol Ann Boswell

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Shannon Wilson

Vernon High School

2021 Teacher of the Year – John Harcus

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Timothy Pickens

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Tracie Herbert

Florida Panhandle Technical College

2021 Teacher of the Year – Joli Hartzog

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Scott A. Marsceill

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Stacy L. Webb

Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities

2021 Teacher of the Year – Connie Crutchfield

2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Cynthia Jackson Wynn

2020 School-Related Employee of the Year – Senteria Steele

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes December 9, Regular Board Meeting

3. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

4. Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon Middle School ELA teacher, Erica Johnson, to attend the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA on January 12-13, 2020

5. Approval of change order for C & C Construction

6. Approval of Facility Five-Year Work Plan

7. Approval of contract with Lance Bush as Head Baseball Coach, effective January 20, 2020

8. Approval of contract with Will Brininger as Assistant Baseball Coach, effective January 20, 2020

9. Approval to raise substitute bus drivers rate of pay

10. Approval of Glaze Communication purchase order

11. Approval of increase for practical nursing/adjunct instructor rate of pay

The following personnel items were approved:

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Approval of employment recommendation of Melissa Medley, practical nursing instructor, effective retroactive January 3, 2020 pending background screening

Approval of addition to FPTC Adjunct Facility 2020, effective January 14, 2020

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of leave of absence for Ashley Miller, paraprofessional, tentative March, 2020

Approval of employment recommendation of Jenna Singletary, teacher, effective January 3, 2020 pending preemployment screenings

Approval of resignation of Ashlyn Jeffries, paraprofessional, effective January 13, 2020

Approval of employment recommendation of Ashlyn Jeffries, teacher, effective January 14, 2020

Approval of personnel recommendation for the after school program

Approval of Ashlyn Jeffries to teach out of field

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Julianne Beasley, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2020

Approval of personnel recommendation for after school tutorial program

TRANSPORTATION

Approval of employment recommendation of Lane Driscoll, bus driver, effective retroactive January 6, 2020

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Sara Coe, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2020, pending pre-employment screening

Approval of personnel recommendation for after school tutorial program

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Kenley Byrd, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2020