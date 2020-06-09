School Board approves all items on agenda

All items on the agenda were approved when the Washington County School Board met Monday, June 8.
Consent items included the following:
- Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting May 11, 2020
- Approval of Minutes – Special Board Meeting May 27, 2020
- Approval to use the 2019-20 Salary Schedule
- Approval of Use of Committed Funds
- Approval of change order for FPTC Resource Center #5
- Approval of change order for FPTC Resource Center #6
- Approval of change order for VHS Mixed Air Units Change Order #1
- Approval of Quote to SHI International Co.
- Approval of Quote to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc.
- Approval of 2020-2021 Course Catalog and Student Handbook
- Approval of Groundskeeping Contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Brian Pettis
- ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Food Service Contract
- ADD – Approval of TSA Consulting Contract for 2020-2021
- ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Property Casualty Resolution
- ADD – Approval of PO for CLS Technologies
Chipley Warehouse & Fleet Maintenance Facility was added under “Facilities” and approved.
The following personnel items were approved.
District:
- Approval of Non-Instructional Personnel Recommendations
- Approval of Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year
- Approval of additional summer hours for ESE Service Providers
- Approval of 2020-2021 District Level Administrators recommendation
- Approval of 2020-2021 School Level Administrators recommendations
- Approval of 2020-2021 District Support Staff recommendations
Chipley High School:
- Approval of culinary arts teacher, Sandy Solger, to teach five days a week
- Approval of summer hours for band director
- Approval of summer hours for agricultural teacher
- ADD – Approval of summer school teachers
Kate M. Smith Elementary School:
- Approval of retirement of Sarita Renee Payne, teacher, effective June 30, 2020
Roulhac Middle School:
- Approval of resignation of Julianne Beasley, teacher, effective June 30, 2020
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year
Vernon Elementary School:
- Approval of 2020-2021 Non-Instructional personnel recommendation
- Approval of resignation of LeeAnn Swindle, paraprofessional, effective June 30, 2020
- Approval of leave of absence for Vanessa Newman, effective August 21, 2020
- Approval of correction on Non-instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year
- ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Instructional personnel recommendation
Vernon High School:
- ADD – Approval of summer school teachers
Vernon Middle School:
- Approval of resignation of Erica Johnson, teacher, and to be released from 2020-21 contract effective June 30, 2020
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2020-2021 school year