School Board approves all items on agenda

All items on the agenda were approved when the Washington County School Board met Monday, June 8.

Consent items included the following:

  1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
  2. Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting May 11, 2020
  3. Approval of Minutes – Special Board Meeting May 27, 2020
  4. Approval to use the 2019-20 Salary Schedule
  5. Approval of Use of Committed Funds
  6. Approval of change order for FPTC Resource Center #5
  7. Approval of change order for FPTC Resource Center #6
  8. Approval of change order for VHS Mixed Air Units Change Order #1
  9. Approval of Quote to SHI International Co.
  10. Approval of Quote to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc.
  11. Approval of 2020-2021 Course Catalog and Student Handbook
  12. Approval of Groundskeeping Contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Brian Pettis
  13. ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Food Service Contract
  14. ADD – Approval of TSA Consulting Contract for 2020-2021
  15. ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Property Casualty Resolution
  16. ADD – Approval of PO for CLS Technologies

Chipley Warehouse & Fleet Maintenance Facility was added under “Facilities” and approved.

The following personnel items were approved.

District:

  • Approval of Non-Instructional Personnel Recommendations
  • Approval of Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year
  • Approval of additional summer hours for ESE Service Providers
  • Approval of 2020-2021 District Level Administrators recommendation
  • Approval of 2020-2021 School Level Administrators recommendations
  • Approval of 2020-2021 District Support Staff recommendations

Chipley High School:

  • Approval of culinary arts teacher, Sandy Solger, to teach five days a week
  • Approval of summer hours for band director
  • Approval of summer hours for agricultural teacher
  • ADD – Approval of summer school teachers

Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

  • Approval of retirement of Sarita Renee Payne, teacher, effective June 30, 2020

Roulhac Middle School:

  • Approval of resignation of Julianne Beasley, teacher, effective June 30, 2020
  • Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year

Vernon Elementary School:

  • Approval of 2020-2021 Non-Instructional personnel recommendation
  • Approval of resignation of LeeAnn Swindle, paraprofessional, effective June 30, 2020
  • Approval of leave of absence for Vanessa Newman, effective August 21, 2020
  • Approval of correction on Non-instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year
  • ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Instructional personnel recommendation

Vernon High School:

  • ADD – Approval of summer school teachers

Vernon Middle School:

  • Approval of resignation of Erica Johnson, teacher, and to be released from 2020-21 contract effective June 30, 2020
  • Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2020-2021 school year

