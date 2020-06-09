School Board approves all items on agenda

All items on the agenda were approved when the Washington County School Board met Monday, June 8.

Consent items included the following:

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting May 11, 2020 Approval of Minutes – Special Board Meeting May 27, 2020 Approval to use the 2019-20 Salary Schedule Approval of Use of Committed Funds Approval of change order for FPTC Resource Center #5 Approval of change order for FPTC Resource Center #6 Approval of change order for VHS Mixed Air Units Change Order #1 Approval of Quote to SHI International Co. Approval of Quote to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc. Approval of 2020-2021 Course Catalog and Student Handbook Approval of Groundskeeping Contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Brian Pettis ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Food Service Contract ADD – Approval of TSA Consulting Contract for 2020-2021 ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Property Casualty Resolution ADD – Approval of PO for CLS Technologies

Chipley Warehouse & Fleet Maintenance Facility was added under “Facilities” and approved.

The following personnel items were approved.

District:

Approval of Non-Instructional Personnel Recommendations

Approval of Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year

Approval of additional summer hours for ESE Service Providers

Approval of 2020-2021 District Level Administrators recommendation

Approval of 2020-2021 School Level Administrators recommendations

Approval of 2020-2021 District Support Staff recommendations

Chipley High School:

Approval of culinary arts teacher, Sandy Solger, to teach five days a week

Approval of summer hours for band director

Approval of summer hours for agricultural teacher

ADD – Approval of summer school teachers

Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

Approval of retirement of Sarita Renee Payne, teacher, effective June 30, 2020

Roulhac Middle School:

Approval of resignation of Julianne Beasley, teacher, effective June 30, 2020

Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year

Vernon Elementary School:

Approval of 2020-2021 Non-Instructional personnel recommendation

Approval of resignation of LeeAnn Swindle, paraprofessional, effective June 30, 2020

Approval of leave of absence for Vanessa Newman, effective August 21, 2020

Approval of correction on Non-instructional personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year

ADD – Approval of 2020-2021 Instructional personnel recommendation

Vernon High School:

ADD – Approval of summer school teachers

Vernon Middle School: