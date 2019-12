Mr. Vincent Lee Schofield, age 55, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away December 7, 2019 at his home. He was born December 24, 1963 in Florala, Alabama to the late Jimmy Lee Schofield and Joyce Annette Suggs Schofield.

Mr. Schofield is survived by one brother, Michael Schofield of Ponce de Leon, FL; two sisters, Jimmie Leigh Sullivan of Bonifay, FL and Bertha Lynn Schofield of Florala, AL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.