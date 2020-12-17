Schmidt obit

Nancy Schmidt, age 73 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on December 14, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Nancy was born on October 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to Stephen Russ and Peggy Ellis Russ. Nancy relocated from Illinois to the panhandle in 1980. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida. More than anything, Nancy loved her family and spending quality time with them.

She was preceded in death by her father: Stephen Russ; husband: James Schmidt.

She is survived by her mother: Peggy Russ of Chipley, FL; son: James Schmidt (Anastasia) of Tampa, FL; daughters: Jill Hawk (Chris) of Dothan, AL, Rebecca Rich (Adam) of Chipley, FL; brother: Stephen Russ (Marion) of Crawfordville, FL; sisters: Janice Lipinski (Leonard) of Wisconsin, Patricia Anderson (Charles) of North Carolina, Kathleen Brandt of Tampa, Barbara Delucca of Chipley; grandchildren: Christopher Hawk, Tyler Hawk, Jesse Hawk, Troy Schmidt, Emma Rowan (Cody), Alexis Schmidt, Matthew Burnett.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her honor.