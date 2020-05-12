Schimpf retiring

by Monica Roberts

The faculty and staff of Chipley High School would like to take this time to recognize Mrs. Carol Coleman Schimpf for her many years of dedicated service to the students and the school. Mrs. Schimpf is retiring at the end of the school year after thirty-eight years of teaching at CHS. Over the years, Mrs. Schimpf has taught numerous subjects including ENC 1101, ENC 1102, English 10-12, English Honors, Speech, Journalism, Humanities, Russian 1 and 2, English 4 College and Career Readiness, Drawing 1 and 2 and Leadership.

In 1991, Mrs. Schimpf was selected to serve as the chair for the English department and is still currently in that role. In addition, Mrs. Schimpf was selected by her peers as the Teacher of the Year in 2010, 2017 and 2020. She was also recognized as the District teacher of the Year in 2010.

While her teaching statistics and recognitions are outstanding, those who know Carol Schimpf know that her most important contributions to Chipley High School are those student-centered extras that go far above her job requirements. For more than twenty years, Mrs. Schimpf has sponsored the Chipley High School Student Council which is responsible for planning and implementing numerous activities for CHS students. Mrs. Schimpf also serves as the chair for homecoming and every year comes up with fun ideas and activities to make each class remember their homecoming as the best, in addition to forming and overseeing numerous committees designed to make homecoming week and the game special for students, staff and community alike. In addition, Mrs. Schimpf organizes the annual PowderPuff football games which are named for her late father. This includes signing up the participants, ordering team shirts, showing up for their practices and being at the games to assure that things run smoothly or deal with any issues that may arise.

This year’s graduation service will be bittersweet as Mrs. Schimpf witnesses her final group of seniors receive their diplomas, but she has exciting things on the horizon. We at Chipley High School wish her the best, but realize that Chipley High School just won’t feel the same without her.