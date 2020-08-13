Scheffer obit

Roy D. Scheffer, age 80 of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Roy was born on June 30, 1940 in Florala, Alabama, to Bradford D. Scheffer and Marine Thompson. Roy moved to the Panhandle in 1968 and was self-employed, owning and operating Auto Electric Company for 33 years, a wholesale auto parts distribution warehouse. He served in the United States Army and the Alabama and Florida National Guard. Roy was Company Commander of the 144 Transportation Company in Marianna. Roy was active in the automotive industry and loved going to Tallahassee to advocate for legislation that benefited the automotive industry. He served as President of the Florida Automotive Industry Association in 2001. Roy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marianna. For years, Roy enjoyed his time with his friends at the morning “Mark Out Coffee Club” at the Gazebo Coffee Shop.

Roy loved his family, fishing and college football. He loved to cook and fry fish and would host the annual Scheffer Family Reunion on what seemed like the hottest day of the year – the first Saturday in August. Roy also loved to cook with the Methodist Men. Roy loved fishing off his dock on Merritt’s Mill Pond. He loved all sports, but most specifically, college football. Roy grew up a University of Alabama football fan, but when he met a beautiful young FSU graduate in the bus station in Defuniak Springs, Florida, it was amazing how fast he became an FSU fan. Roy and Margaret attended all FSU home games and even many away games for years and their love of all things FSU was transferred to their children and their families.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Richard Christopher and all his staff for their years of kind and caring service. Also, the family would like to thank the loving staff of Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center for their dedicated care.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bradford and Marine Scheffer; sisters: May Belle Scheffer, Vivian Morrison, and Faye Stevens.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Margaret Scheffer of Marianna, FL; son: Allen Scheffer and wife Julie of Graceville, FL; daughter: Melinda Gay and husband George of Alford, FL; sister: Navis Spring of Florala, AL; sisters-in-law: Lynda Aycock of Niceville, FL, Susan Cook of Tallahassee, FL; brother-in-law: John Morrison of Florala, AL; three grandchildren: Peyton Gay, Jamison Scheffer and Joseph Scheffer.

Friends and family can make memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Marianna or Galilee United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida.

In consideration of public health and safety concerns, private graveside services will be held at Galilee United Methodist Church Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.