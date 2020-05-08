Schacht obit

Mary Elena Schacht, 79, resident of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away on the morning of Monday, May 4, 2020.

Born in Chipley, Florida, she was the daughter of Claude and Elena Dunn. Mary attended Gulf Coast Community College and was a graduate of both Vernon High School in 1959 and of Florida Keys Junior College in 1970. After high school graduation, she married her first husband, Carl Eugene Taylor. For 32 years, Mary loyally served as a registered nurse in several locations. Her nursing career began at Bay Medical Hospital in Panama City, Florida. The highlight of her career took her to Saudi Arabia, where for two years she cared for the residents of Khamis Mushait, located in the Asir Province. It was here that Mary met her second husband, Erno Franz Schacht. For a short time, she worked in Dresden, Germany before returning to the United States. Her career brought her back to Florida where she worked at Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Mary worked her final years in nursing at the Sunland Center, also in Marianna.

Mary is survived by her mother, Elena Johns Dunn; daughters, Marliene Dianne Taylor and Shara Jeanne DeLorme; grandchildren, Santana Luis Ortiz, Lina Bjorg Neraas, and Dominique Jeanne Ortiz.

No services are planned at this time. Interment will be in Gap Pond Cemetery next to her second husband, Erno Schacht. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.