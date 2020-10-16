Scarecrow contest

Chipley Scarecrow Building Contest – Sponsored by Chipley Garden Club/Washington County Historical Society
-Build a scarecrow or two
-Display it (or them) in front of your home or business during October
-Text your address to 850-260-4049 so we can locate your entry
-Deadline to enter: October 25, 2020
-NO ENTRY FREE!
This contest is for homes and businesses in the downtown Chipley area. It will run from September 20, 2020 through November 1, 2020.
1st Prize – Residential – $150
1st Prize – Commercial/Business – $150
Winners will be announced on October 31, 2020.