Scarecrow contest

Chipley Scarecrow Building Contest – Sponsored by Chipley Garden Club/Washington County Historical Society

-Build a scarecrow or two

-Display it (or them) in front of your home or business during October

-Text your address to 850-260-4049 so we can locate your entry

-Deadline to enter: October 25, 2020

-NO ENTRY FREE!

This contest is for homes and businesses in the downtown Chipley area. It will run from September 20, 2020 through November 1, 2020.

1st Prize – Residential – $150

1st Prize – Commercial/Business – $150

Winners will be announced on October 31, 2020.