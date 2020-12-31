Scammers are cashing in on new Covid relief check news

Pensacola, Fla. (December 31, 2020) The new pandemic relief bill includes stimulus checks (or direct deposit) for most Americans, and scammers are already taking advantage of the news. BBB Scam Tracker has reports of con artists claiming that you need to either pay for your stimulus check or provide personal information to receive it. Watch out for scam calls as this new government initiative rolls out.

How the Scam Works

As always, there are several versions of this con. BBB Scam Tracker has received reports from people contacted through text message, email, and phone calls about the new COVID-19 stimulus checks.

According to reports, watch out for email or text messages instructing you to click a link to “request benefit payments.” The link will take you to an application, which prompts you to enter information in order to “make sure you are getting all the payments owed to you.” Of course, this “application” is really a way to phish for personal details and opens you up to risk of identity theft.

In a phone variation, the scammer pretends to be calling from a government agency. The con artist insists you need to pay money – or “confirm” your personal information – before you can receive your stimulus check. Other times, scammers claim that you can get additional money or even receive your funds immediately. All you need to do is pay a small “processing fee” through a pre-paid debit card.

Protect Yourself From Government Imposters: