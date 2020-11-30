SBA permanently closing Florida Business Recovery Centers

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it is closing the Business Recovery Centers located in Escambia and Okaloosa counties on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The SBA also reminds Florida residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations that Dec. 1 is the deadline to apply for physical disaster loans to assist with damages caused by Hurricane Sally, Sept. 14 – 28, 2020.

In accordance with precautions for COVID-19, the SBA established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. Visitors to the BRCs are encouraged to wear a face mask. The Centers are located as indicated below:

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/.

Additional details on the Centers, requests for loan applications and information on the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 1, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 2, 2021.