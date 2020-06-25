Sawyer arrested for burglary

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Grand Ridge community on June 22 in reference to a burglary complaint. The homeowner was able to provide the deputy with pictures of a suspect and vehicle that were captured on the trail cameras he had set up around his property.

This case was assigned to the Investigations Division. Photographs of the suspect vehicle were forwarded to the Patrol Division to see if anyone recognized it. A deputy with the Patrol Division of the Sheriff’s Office recognized the vehicle as matching the description of a similar vehicle he had seen recently at Blondie’s in Grand Ridge. The deputy was familiar with the driver he had seen at Blondie’s, and knew the subject did not have a valid driver’s license.

On June 25, 2020, this deputy observed the vehicle again with the same individual driving. Having prior knowledge, the driver did not have a license, the deputy conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver identified as Anthony Sawyer of Marianna. The vehicle Sawyer was driving was identified as a match to the ones seen in the pictures from the burglary from obvious damage to the vehicle. Sawyer wanted to speak with an investigator and gave a Post-Miranda statement admitting to the burglary. Anthony Sawyer was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

Arrested: Anthony Sawyer, 31 years-old of Marianna

Charges: Burglary of a Structure; Grand Theft; Dealing in Stolen Property; Violation of State Probation