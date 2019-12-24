Sausman obit

Phillip Dale Sausman, age 72, passed from this life Sunday, December 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Confluence, Pennsylvania on January 7, 1947 to Harry M. and Helen (Frantz) Sausman. Phillip drove a gas truck when he was working and was in the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Willa (Kittrell) Sausman, two sons; Phillip L. Sausman Jr. and Matthew Scott Sausman, his brother; Tim Sausman and wife Liz and sister; Gayle Palmer and husband Barry.

A graveside service will be held 10:00A.M., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Live Oak Cemetery in New Hope, Florida. Visitation will be held 5-7:00 P.M., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

