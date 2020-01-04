Saunders obit

Mrs. Velma Euvene Saunders, 95, of Graceville, Florida passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020.

Mrs. Saunders was born in Hosford, Florida on November 29, 1924 to Jesse Olin Galloway and Velma Mitchell Galloway. Following the loss of her mother at an early age, she was blessed to become stepdaughter to Nellie Dean Galloway, whom she admired and adored. She married the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Joe Tom Saunders, in 1941 and two years later graduated from Liberty County High School as Class Valedictorian. Mrs. Saunders life work was loving and nurturing her family, and serving her Lord. As an expert seamstress, she handcrafted clothing for each of her four children. She supported her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors and relished in their achievements. Her most cherished moments were spent during holidays sharing her cooking and special dishes with her family. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Graceville and spent many years volunteering in the Church kitchen with her cherished friend, Frances Ivey, until such time as they determined it was time to let the “younger” women have their turn.

She is survived by her children Ann Hartin, Cumming, GA, Mike (Margaret) Saunders, Jacksonville, FL, Kay Sherman, Panama City, FL, Debby Kreimer, Daytona Beach, FL; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville with Rev. Mike Pearson officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Those wishing to do so may make memorial donations to the First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 376 Graceville, FL 32440.