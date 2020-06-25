Sasser obit

Toni L. Sasser, 35 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her sister’s home surrounded by her family.

Toni was born November 30, 1984 in Dothan, Alabama to Jerry and Barbara Ann Sasser. She received her PhD in Pharmacology and attended First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jerry and Barbara Ann Sasser.

She is survived by 2 sons: Rowyn and Haven Miller of Bonifay, Florida; 2 sisters: Sandy Thurman and husband Brian of Chipley, Florida, Ginger Sasser of Cottondale, Florida; uncle: Jesse Sasser and wife Alice of Chipley, Florida; aunt: Cricket Worley of Bonifay, Florida; nephews: Trey Thurman of Chipley, Florida, Dustin and Dylan Sasser of Bonifay, Florida; nieces: Devin Blair of Georgia, Hunter Thurman of Chipley, Florida; cousins: Molly Robertson of Tallahassee, Florida, Katie Worley of Bonifay, Florida.

A graveside service will be held 1pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bethany Baptist cemetery with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.