Sasser obit

Jared Brian Sasser, 37 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 21, 2021.

Jared was born on November 2, 1983 in Dothan, Alabama to Wesley Lamar Sasser and Debra Sims Sasser. A lifelong resident of Washington County, Jared was a 2002 Graduate of Chipley High School and was employed by the State of Florida as a Correctional Officer. Jared was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and riding his side by side. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but most of all with his children whom he loved dearly.

Jared was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Lamar Sasser.

He is survived by his mother, Debra Sasser of Chipley, Florida; son: Lucas Nathaniel Sasser; girlfriend: Amanda Holman and her children Montana and Haley of Chipley, Florida; several aunts, uncles, extended family, and his chosen brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Brigham officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church.