Sasnett obit

Mr. John Lee Sasnett, age 76, of Westville, Florida passed away March 13, 2020 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida.

He was born September 23, 1943 to the late Matthew Sasnett and Epsy Mae Cody Sasnett.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Simmons Sasnett, three brothers, Max Dee Sasnett, J.G. Sasnett and Junior Sasnett; three sisters, Mary Gillis, Pauline Anderson and Vera Mae Thomas; one sister-in-law, Helen Simmons Sasnett.

Mr. Sasnett is survived by three brothers, Bobby Sasnett, Paul Sasnett and Elmer Sasnett and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 9 to 10 AM at Peel Funeral Home.