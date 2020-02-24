Mrs. Jeanell Todd Sapp, age 77, of Pensacola, Florida passed away February 23, 2020 at the Sabal House. She was born October 19, 1942 in Washington County Florida to the late Carlton Watson Todd and Martha Melvin Peavy Todd.

Jeanell is survived by her husband on 60 years, Edward Sapp of Pensacola, FL; three children, Michele Lowery and husband Michael of Pace, FL, Darren Sapp and wife Michelle of Pensacola, FL and Vicki Lynn Wheeler and husband Stephen of Pensacola, FL; one brother Aaron Todd and wife Mila Ray of Bonifay, Fl; one sister, Joan Wells and husband Brady of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church with Brother Nowell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church.