Sapp Avenue detour to McFatter

Sapp Avenue in Vernon will be closed at State Road 79 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 as workers continue construction of the new southbound lanes. Traffic will use McFatter Avenue as an alternate route. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County.