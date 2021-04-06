Sanders obit

Mary Elizabeth Sanders passed away in her home surrounded by her friends and family on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021, at 90 years of age.

Mary was given the nickname Macy by her brother Donnie, as a young child.

She was born on August 28,1930 to the late John H and Bamma Irene (Ward) Reddick in Houston, Texas.

She moved to Vernon in 1945 where she attended school and raised her family. She owned and operated The Pit restaurant (now known as Dees) until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Falkenstien, her husband, James Sanders, her sister, Josephine Grace, four brothers: Johnny Reddick, Terry Reddick, Donnie Reddick, and Ted Reddick.

Survivors include her brother, Otha Reddick of Tallahassee, Florida, daughter, Shea Harden of Houston, Texas, son, David Street of Vernon, Florida, four grandchildren: Micheal Harden of HoustonTexas, Brian Street and Katie Street Jones of Tallahassee, FL and Shelli Street Stanley of Vernon, Florida, six great grandchildren: Cheyenne, Sage, Wesley, Ava, Phoenix and Macy. Also survived by her loving church family from the Church of Jesus Christ in Caryville, Florida.