Kenneth Emmanuel Ruth (85) fell asleep in death May 30, 2020 at his home after suffering an extended time from many illnesses.

He was born the third of five children on January 12, 1935 to Franklin Ruth Sr and Elsie Smith Ruth in Sumneytown, PA.

Ken led a full and active life. He started working early in life helping pick tomatoes on a farm. Then he wanted to have his own business so as a teen he started up a bicycle repair shop. He had many occupations and new adventures during his life span.

Ken was in the military service (Marines) serving in the Korean War between 1953-1956.

He married in 1957 and he and his wife had five children together.

He started a long haul trucking business which he had for 20 years.

His first move to Florida was to Lady Lake where he and a friend operated a fish camp.

He moved to the eastern shore of Maryland where he was employed in law enforcement and security.

On June 5, 1980 Ken married Betty F. Rose and they enjoyed a life of close togetherness and friendship, walking lovingly hand in hand together for 39 years.

In 1984 they moved to Florida where they owned a store at Hinson Crossroads for 6 years. While there Ken also had a small sign painting shop.

In 1991 they moved to the Chipley area. There he helped manage the NW FL Campground for a short time. Ken enjoyed working with this hands and doing wood crafting. He had a small shop making wood clocks, plagues, signs, and did other wood crafting until he was no longer able to due to health conditions, although he still enjoyed making small crafts for family and friends. Throughout his life Ken enjoyed doing new things and had many other endeavors.

Ken was a lover of creation and music. He enjoyed being out in nature and seeing all the marvelous wonders of creation. Ken loved his children and family. He enjoyed playing music on his instrument and singing. He enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing and hunting, gardening, making and creating things. Above all these things Ken put his love of his spiritual needs first (Matt 6:33).

Ken was a member of the Chipley congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He came to know and love our grand creator Jehovah and his son Christ through a study of the Bible.

He learned about Jehovah’s heavenly kingdom and what this kingdom through Christ will do for mankind. Ken was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses June 23, 2001. He loved telling others of this kingdom and the hope set before us. Ken prayed for this kingdom daily and was eagerly awaiting it. He enjoyed the friendship of his loving spiritual brothers and sisters. Ken had many favorite scriptures but the one he cherished the most was the 23rd Psalms.

Ones preceding Ken in death: father, Franklin Ruth Sr., mother, Elsie Smith Ruth, and brothers, Franklin Ruth Jr, Merrill Ruth and Timothy Ruth.

Ken is survived by his wife, Betty of 39 years, mother of his children, Eleanor Ruth, sister, Althea Pierson, daughters, Cindy Singles (Tim), Vicki Kocher (Phil), Bonnie Pugliese, Connie Uff (Tom) and son Kenneth E. Ruth Jr (Carla). Ken is survived by 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren plus nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all those who helped take care of his medical needs throughout his illnesses.

Ken will be greatly missed by his wife Betty and his fleshly and spiritual families.

