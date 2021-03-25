Rustin obit

Tim Rustin, age 55 passed from this life Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 10, 1966 to Bernard and Mary Rustin.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, his brother, Joe Rustin, nephew, Eric Rustin and wife Jenn and their son A.J., niece, Jolynne Yentman and husband Eric and their children Logan, Felicity, Cameron and Dominic.

Funeral Services for Tim will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.