Russ obit

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Mrs. Lillian Keith Russ, age 91, of Wewahitchka, Florida went home to be with Lord on November 5, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Clara Lee Hood (Steve) of Springfield, OH, Nadine May of Trotwood, Ohio, Opal McCoy (Carlton) of Columbus, Ohio, Donald Freeman, Jr., of Springfield, Ohio and Wallace Freeman of Wewahitchka, Florida; two sisters: Neruene Colvin of Wewahitchka, Florida and Annie Ruth Grandberry of Tacoma, Washington; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be from 10:00 AM (CST) until funeral time of 11:00, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, Florida.

All arrangements are entrusted to Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

Social distancing and facial coverings are required for all services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.