Mrs. Lillian Keith Russ, age 91, of Wewahitchka, Florida went home to be with Lord on November 5, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Clara Lee Hood (Steve) of Springfield, OH, Nadine May of Trotwood, Ohio, Opal McCoy (Carlton) of Columbus, Ohio, Donald Freeman, Jr., of Springfield, Ohio and Wallace Freeman of Wewahitchka, Florida; two sisters: Neruene Colvin of Wewahitchka, Florida and Annie Ruth Grandberry of Tacoma, Washington; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be from 10:00 AM (CST) until funeral time of 11:00, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, Florida.

All arrangements are entrusted to Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

Social distancing and facial coverings are required for all services.