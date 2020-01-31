RTP to hold public meeting

The Bay, Gulf, Holmes, and Washington Regional Transportation Partnership (RTP) will hold a public meeting Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Callaway Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Pkwy, Callaway, Fla.

For questions concerning the next meeting of the Bay, Gulf, Holmes, Washington RTP, please contact staff at 850-332-7976. For a full agenda, visit www.ecrc.org.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access meeting, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services should contact Public Involvement toll-free at 800-226-8914 or TTY 711, at least 48 hours in advance.