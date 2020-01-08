Routine bridge maintenance in Washington County

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures the following dates and times as crews perform routine bridge maintenance at the following locations:

Thursday, Jan. 9

There will be intermittent westbound I-10 lane closures over Pate Pond Road, one mile east of the Choctaw River from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Crews will seal cracks on the deck and remove dirt from the shoulders of the bridge on State Road 79 over Holmes Creek, north of Vernon. Northbound lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 on I-10 over the Choctawhatchee River, one mile west of County Road (C.R.) 279.

There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 to 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 on I-10 over the Choctawhatchee River, one mile west of C.R. 279.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.