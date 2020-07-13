Rorex obit

Clyde Douglas Rorex, age 68, of Marianna, FL, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Clyde was born in Jonesboro, AR, to Cecil and Ella Rorex on September 23, 1951. After 40 years of pastoring in Jacksonville, IL, he retired to Marianna in 2017. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, hiking, scuba diving and reading.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ella Rorex, and his brother, Jeffrey C. Rorex, all from San Antonio, TX.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Jane Diggs Rorex of Marianna; two brothers in law; two sisters in law; seven nephews; and many extended family and friends.

Memorial service will be at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Marianna with Dr. Nathan Atwood officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.