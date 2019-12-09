Roney obit

John B. Roney, age 58 of Graceville, passed from this life on December 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on December 5, 1961 in Panama City, Florida to Olen and Carolyn Clark Roney. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley, Florida. John was an avid fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. Many knew him as a jack of all trades and talented wood worker. John worked and retired from Washington County as an Animal Control Specialist.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzan “Sue” Roney of Graceville, Florida; parents: Olen and Carolyn Roney of Graceville, Florida; two sons: David Dwight and wife Tiffany of Wewahitchka, Florida, Zach Roney and wife Loralei of Ponce de Leon, Florida; two daughters: Sandra Kersey and husband Will of Graceville, Florida, Darcy Scroxton of Fishers Island, New York; fourteen grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley, Florida at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Covenant Hospice, Project Purple at projectpurple.org, or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.