Rolling obit

Eudon “Don” Rolling, 68 passed away on December 25, 2020.

Born in Bonifay, Florida, he was the son of the late Solomon Clemis and Earlean Worley Rolling. A 1970 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Don married his childhood sweetheart on July 31, 1970. He was a car salesman most of his life, while farming kept him busy his past few years of life. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with his family and his beloved sweetheart Sylvia. He will long be remembered for his ease of making friends with so many through sharing stories and conversation. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

A Celebration of His Life will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Biss officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church 2 p.m. until time of service.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Sylvia, one son Greg (Mandy) Rolling, two daughters Regina (James) Merritt, Taylor (Clint) Brock, grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Love, Trenton Rolling, Nathan Rolling, Brison Merritt, Olivia Rolling, Jayden Merritt, Jocelyn Brock, Lincoln Brock, Merick Johnson; four great grandchildren and one on the way Madison, Makenzie, Emiliy and baby Merritt; two sisters Loutrell (Billy) Woodham, Genell Wilson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and Tino the fur-baby.