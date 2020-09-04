Roland obit

J. L. Roland, 87 of the Fadette Community, Slocomb, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

Mr. J. L. was born in Geneva County, Alabama, on December 10, 1932 to the late C. L. “Bud” Roland and Essie Strickland Roland. Mr. J. L. worked in logging and farming in his younger years. He became an automotive mechanic working along with his brother Gerald and then became a mechanic for Rex Lumber where he later retired. A beloved father and grandfather, Mr. J. L. enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Noma Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Strickland officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Preceded in death by parents, one son Jeffery Roland, one brother Gerald Roland and one sister Eloise Altman.

He is survived by one son Michael Roland, two daughters Stacey (Bobby) McGriff, Starla (Danny) Cox all of Fadette; two brothers Wallace Roland, Cottondale, FL, Doyle Roland, Enterprise, AL; two sisters Dorothy Bateman, Graceville, Helen Roland, Fadette; four grandchildren Ronnie Roland, Heather Gilbert, Desarae Roland, Alex Mendez (Myra), six grandchildren Delilah, Hunter, Ciara, Osmon, Melly and Kase.