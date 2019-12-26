Rogers obit

Johnny Rogers, age 72, of Blakely, GA, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Life Bright Community Hospital of Early County. He was born on April 3, 1947 in Chipley, FL to the late Howard and Paulette (Griffin) Rogers.

He survived by his loving wife, Teresa Rogers of Blakely, GA, two sons, Barry Rogers and wife Sheryl of Jakin, GA, Byron Rogers of Jakin, GA, one brother, Jimmy Rogers and wife Donna of Port St. Joe, FL, two grandsons and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow. Reverend Phillip Owings will be officiating. Interment will be held at Wausau Memorial Gardens with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Pallbearers include, Jeff Daniel, Thad McGowan, Jerry Tiner, Pat Wilbour, Adam Raines, and Mark Snellgrove.

