Roche obit

Mary Ruth Bruner Roche, 94, of Vernon, FL died March 22, 2020.

Ruth was born in Vernon on May 20, 1925. She was the oldest of six children, followed by Dixie, Irene, Emory Jr., Margaret Ann and William Paul, all of whom preceded her in death.

Ruth loved the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were among her favorite activities. After retiring with thirty years of service from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, she sold her home in Inverness and spent her retirement traveling full-time in her motor home. Ruth eventually settled in her hometown of Vernon for her final years.

Ruth was a member of the Vernon Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann and husband Larry Daniel, brother-in-law Ralph Shirling, grandchildren Monica Ross and Nickie Ison, five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Luke, Amelia, Parker and Elsa, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.

Ruth will be laid to rest in a private family service at her family plot in the Vernon Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, www.emeroldcoasthospice.org. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.