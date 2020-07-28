Roberts named assistant chief nursing officer

The Administration of Jackson Hospital is proud to name Jesse Roberts as the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.

Mr. Roberts began working at Jackson Hospital at just 20 years old and spent much of his nursing career at Jackson Hospital while completing his Patient Care Tech, LPN, RN and BSN degrees and certifications. Mr. Roberts is also a Board Certified Emergency Nurse and is currently working towards his Master’s Degree in Systems Engineering/Healthcare through Johns Hopkins University. Most recently, Mr. Roberts held the position of Clinical Educator with the Education Department at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Roberts is married to Kassi Roberts and they have two daughters, Sayla and Abra. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family and he is also known for his musical talent as he has played at many local and area events.

Jackson Hospital Administration and Staff welcome Mr. Roberts in his new role and look forward to the experience and dedication he brings to the nursing floors.

About Jackson Hospital

