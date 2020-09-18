Road advisory

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is providing an update on state road and bridge closures and restrictions in Northwest Florida due to Hurricane Sally.

Escambia County

Pensacola International Airport has suspended operations for all arriving and departing commercial aircraft.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 is closed to all traffic.

Jackson County

S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) from Russell Road to S.R. 71 is closed due to flooding.

Santa Rosa County

Garcon Point Bridge (State Road (S.R.) 281) is open to limited to two-axle vehicles. Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, are permitted to cross the bridge as well as sport utility vehicles, pick-up trucks, and private vehicles towing single or double axle trailers. Trucks need to continue to follow the truck detour routes.

The outside eastbound lane of U.S. 90 from the Escambia County Line to Bass Hole Cove Bridge is closed due to shoulder erosion.

S.R. 89 is closed at the Alabama State line due to roadway damage in Alabama.

Washington County

S.R. 277 from Pioneer Road to Bonnett Pond Road is closed due to flooding.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor weather reports and road conditions and to be on the lookout for flooded roads. If the road ahead is flooded, turn around and find an alternate route. Flooded roads may hide the fact that the roadway is washed out underneath and as little as six inches of rushing water can force your car off the road.