Riley obit

David Riley, age 60, passed into the arms of his Savior after a month long battle with Covid on August 31, 2020.

David was blessed to be married to the love of his life for 42 years. David and his bride Sandra Syfrett Riley were elementary sweethearts. Their love was radiant to anyone who knew them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Riley and Margaret and JT Rustin, and one sister Connie Riley.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Riley, two children: daughter, Christy Riley Pippin and husband Chris Pippin, and son, Nathan Riley and dear friend Courtney and Brynlee Newsome, four grandchildren: Sarah-Grace Pippin, Riley Pippin, Macie Riley and Morgan Riley, one brother, Kenny Riley and wife Gail, two sisters: Vicki Padgett, and Carol Moore and husband Eddie.

A home going celebration was held Thursday, September 3, at 10 a.m. at Grace Assembly of Chipley. There was no visitation and the interment was family only at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.