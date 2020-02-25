Richmond obit

Charles “Chuck” Richmond, age 54 of Chipley, Florida went to his Heavenly Home on February 21, 2020 at his residence.

Chuck was born on October 9, 1965 in Washington, DC to Mary Richmond. A lifelong resident to Northwest Florida, he worked as a contracted helicopter pilot/mechanic for the United States Government. Upon returning to the States from his contracted work, he continued to fly helicopters for aerial fire fighting. His most recent job was working in the maintenance department for the Washington County School Board. Chuck was a member of Shepherd’s Gate Church where he served on the praise team and was a very talented musician and guitar player. Chuck was known as an entertainer; he never met a stranger, and he was very involved with the Holmes County High School class of 1983. He enjoyed working with his hands, reading, and “Old Gloria”, his favorite motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Mary Richmond.

He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Cindy Dale Richmond of Chipley, Florida; sons: Sean Scurlock(Jade Christie-Maples) of Washington, DC, Devin Scurlock(Heather) of Panama City, FL, Ian Scurlock(Lauren) of Tallahassee, FL; daughter: Sarina Scurlock of Panama City, FL; 3 grandchildren: Jacob Scurlock, Penny Scurlock, Ellis Scurlock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shepherd’s Gate Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. James Guy and Rev. Travis Mask officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.