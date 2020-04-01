Richardson obit

Michael DeShay Richardson was born on July 2, 1965 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He went home to be with the Lord at 12:20 AM, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Cortillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, with his father by his side.

He resided in Rocky Mount, Virginia and had many close friends who knew and loved him in the community and at his job. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother of Graceville, Florida, his father of Martinez, Georgia and a brother of Dothan, Alabama.

A special memorial service and farewell to Michael was conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The proceeding was coordinated and sponsored by his friends and co-workers. His father was in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, in the name of the late Michael D. Richardson would be appreciated. Michael loved children!

Out of concerns for the COVID-19 virus restrictions, a private burial will take place Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.