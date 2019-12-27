Richards obit

Mrs. Shirley Faye Richards, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 27, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay. She was born November 14, 1934 in Key West, Florida to the late Dow Franklin Thompson and Clydeen Vida Borden Thompson.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by four sisters.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank Martin Richards of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Susan Sanders and husband Leonard of Panama City, FL and Sheryl Seletas and husband Sam of Forsyth, GA; one son, Gregory Richards and wife Laura of Colleyville, TX; two sisters, Ruth Smith of Boca Raton, FL and Joyce Carson of DeLand, FL; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

At age 17, Shirley met Frank while on a tour of a submarine and they were married a year later starting a 67 year loving marriage. After the wedding they started their 30 years of moving around the country with Shirley holding down the household while raising 3 children with Frank out to sea. Our mother loved sewing, gardening, puzzles, reading, and all her 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.