Ribbon cutting for Talk O’ the Town

A classic is now back in town, and it is the “talk of the town” … literally. Talk O’ The Town nutrition is back in business with new ownership. Chipley native Katelynne Obert is keeping previous owner Melissa Snapp’s dream alive in continuing the “shake shop legacy”.

Katelynne is the daughter of Shane and MaryMargaret Obert, who are also very active members and supporters of the local community. Katelynne is a lifelong resident of Chipley and graduated from Chipley High School in 2013 and graduated from the Florida Panhandle Technical College with a Licensed Practical Nursing Degree.

After gaining experience from working at Talk O’ The Town in its earlier years, Katelynne’s passion for the business grew and she longed to bring the iconic business back to the community.

Now, the wait is officially over! Talk O’ The Town is back! The business is at a new location: 1306 North Railroad Avenue, Chipley and the storefront is open from 6:30AM-2:00PM, Monday though Friday.

The shop will be offering the same famous shakes, teas, aloe, and now the new lifted teas! All products used are Herbalife and can also be purchased through Katelynne Obert who is an independent distributor of Herbalife.

Everyone at Talk O’ The Town is ready to see you! Katelynne and her family would like to sincerely thank the community for the outpouring support thus far.