Rhodes obit

Gregory Quincy Rhodes, age 62, of Marianna, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 28, 1958 in Hicksville, OH to the late Joe Rhodes Jr. and Myrtle I. (Yon) Rhodes.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Damon R. Rhodes and a grandson, Dustin Julien Jr.

Survivors include, daughter, Alicia Early and husband Jenkins III of Cottondale, FL, son, Gregory A. Rhodes of Panama City, FL, significant other, Deborah Nixon of panama City, FL, son, David Henderson of Panama City, FL, daughter, Linda Ann Curtis and husband Brandon of Panama City, FL, three sisters, Myrtle Jo Rhodes, Julie Ann Peoples, Hazel Lee Wilson, grandchildren, Brandon Early, Talicia Early, Salina Davis, Kaydance Rhodes Walker, Khloe Rhodes, Gregory Rhodes Jr., Mason Rhodes, Destiny Julien, Harmony Julien, Jena Henderson, Serena Henderson, David Henderson Jr., Jack Henderson and Jade Henderson.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Alford City Cemetery with Reverend Richard Davis III officiating.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.