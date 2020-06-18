Reynolds obit

Erma Jean Reynolds, age 83 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Erma was born on February 20, 1937 in Jackson County, Florida to Perlan E. Vickery and Eula Walters Vickery. She worked as a seamstress for the Russell Corporation and was a member of Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Jack Reynolds; parents: Perlan and Eula Vickery; brothers: Leroy Vickery, James Vickery.

She is survived by her son: Craig Reynolds and wife Reva of Cottondale, Florida; brother: Lonzo Vickery and wife Denise of Marianna, Florida; sister: Edna Rister and husband Winford of Cottondale, Florida; three grandchildren: Joshua Reynolds and wife Anastasia, Deric Reynolds and wife Christine, Kristen Woodruff and husband Charlie; ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida with Pastor Charles Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.