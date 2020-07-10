Reynolds obit

Mrs. Helen Virginia Reynolds, age 83, of Vernon, FL, passed away July 8, 2020, in the Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs, FL.

She was born August 6, 1936, in Vernon.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Snake” L. Reynolds; father, Curtis Collins; mother, Mary Lee Hinson Mahan; one sister, Montez Lewis; and one brother, Hank Collins.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by two sons: Anthony Reynolds and wife Sandra of Port St. Joe, and Craig Reynolds and wife Karen of Bonifay; one daughter, Tonya Boston of Vernon; seven grandchildren: Josh, Jason, Jessica, Jillian, Keidra, Kayla and Kyree; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Bush officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.