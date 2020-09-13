Revival at Fountain Victory Tabernacle

Revival services will be held at Fountain Victory Tabernacle, Thursday-Sunday, September 17-20. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night except Sunday, when service will begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at 18801 Highway 231, in Fountain, beside the Family Dollar Store.

There will be different ministers each night.

Thursday – Bro. Keith Bowen and The Bowen Family from Panama City

Friday – Bro. Russell McNeil from Bonifay

Saturday – Sis. Cody Boyett from Vernon

Sunday – Sis. Sherri Evans from Chipley

Pastor Cathy Crider invites everyone to attend. “Come with arms wide open to receive ALL he has for you!” For more information, please call 850-832-1397.