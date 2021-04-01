Returning Woman’s Scholarship available for 2021

Are you a woman (21 years or older) who would like to return to school to start or finish a degree in one of the surrounding colleges or technical schools? If you have been out of school for 3 years or more and if you live in Washington County, you are eligible to apply for this Scholarship. The deadline for returning the completed application is Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Chipley Woman’s Club is sponsoring this scholarship of $500 to the school of your choice. To get an application, or for more information, call (850) 260-5896.