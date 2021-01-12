Retherford obit

Billy Jack Retherford, age 89 of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Billy was born on May 5, 1931 in Slocomb, Alabama to John Sullivan Retherford and Monnie Turner Retherford. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, Billy worked as a sales clerk for the West Florida Equipment Company. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and Air Force Reserve for many years. Billy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marianna and also sang in the choir. Billy was also a very faithful member of the Marianna Optimist Club. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Monnie Retherford; wife: Mary Jean Elizabeth Peaden Retherford; son: William Michael Retherford; brothers: Deward Retherford, Eugene Retherford, Maxwell Retherford, James Retherford, Lee Retherford.

He is survived by his sons: John Leslie Retherford (Kay Lynn) of Lynn Haven, FL, Joseph Franklin Retherford (Merian) of Marianna, FL, Charles Martin Retherford (Cheryl) of Milton, FL; daughters: Deborah Kathryn Blackington (Mark) of Winter Park, FL, Mary Melissa Ebener (Jim) of Orange Park, FL; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Vince Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Pine Crest Memorial Gardens in Marianna.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, Marianna, Florida.