Rester obit

Sherry Anne Rester, age 71, of Graceville, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Born Saturday, July 2, 1949 in Galliano, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Wallace Bruce and the late Eugena Guidry Bruce.

Surviving are sons, Johnny Esponge and wife Phyllis of Slidell, LA and David Esponge of Bonifay, FL, daughters, Gena Carnley and husband Wade of Graceville, FL, Wendy Sonnier and husband Ty of Slidell, LA, Brandee Mixon and husband Leonard of Bonifay, FL and Jennifer Choppin and husband Sean of Slidell, LA; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.