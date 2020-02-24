Republican Club of West Florida to hold mini-debate

The Republican Club of West Florida will hold a mini-debate among the three declared Republican candidates for the Jackson County Sheriff’s position on Tuesday, March 3 at 11:30 A .M. at Jim’s Buffet & Grill. “This event is open to all citizens regardless of their political party affiliation,” said Dr. David Bouvin, president of the Republican Club of West Florida.

The three aspiring candidates include Donald Edenfield, Scott Edwards and Jeff Snell. “Each candidate will make a ten minute presentation followed by a period of answering any written questions from the audience directed to a specific candidate or all three candidates,” noted Bouvin. “The position of Sheriff of Jackson County is involved with activities that span the width and breadth of where we live, work and play.”

The Primary Election for Jackson County will take place on August 18, 2020.

“The 2020 political elections will impact all of us for years to come,” said Bouvin, “Anyone interested in the political future of Jackson County and the State of Florida is invited to attend our monthly luncheon meetings.”

The Republican Club of West Florida meets monthly on the first Tuesday of each month at 11:30 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill.