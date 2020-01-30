Repair Holmes LTRO – Resource Fair: Recovery Event

Repair Holmes County Long Term Recovery Organization (Repair Holmes LTRO) is partnering with Bonifay United Methodist Church to offer information on the various resources available to those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

This event will be offered during the Bonifay United Methodist Church Mobile Food Pantry and will feature a variety of information, activities, and giveaways. Whether you need food, help with navigating your Hurricane Michael recovery, or just need to learn more about human services offered in your community this is the event you want to be at.

Some agencies that will be represented at this event include: United Way 211, Project Hope, United Church of Christ, 90 Works, Children’s Medical Services, Children’s Medical Services Foster Care, Holmes County Health Department (BP & glucose testing, diabetes risk screenings, flu & hepatitis A vaccines, Healthy Start and Disaster Preparedness), Early Learning Coalition, Life Management Center, Doctors Memorial Hospital, Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program, Kindred @ Home, Goodwill, and Salvation Army.

This event will be Wednesday February 19th from 8 am until noon at Bonifay United Methodist Church, located at 202 N Oklahoma Street in Bonifay, FL 32425.

Repair Holmes LTRO was formed in response to Hurricane Michael and to be proactive for future man-made or natural disasters. The organization is comprised of an executive committee consisting of community leaders, as well as strong partnerships with local government, non-profits, schools, civic groups, businesses, and others working together to help connect individuals and families to resources needed for recovery.