Rep. Drake to update voters at July luncheon

State Representative Brad Drake will be the featured speaker at the July 7 meeting of the Republican Club of West Florida at 11:30 A.M. at Jim’s Buffet and Grill in Marianna, FL. The event is open to all citizens regardless of political party affiliation. “It’s an information exchange for all voters,” said Dr. David Bouvin, president of the Republican Club.

Rep. Drake will update attendees on the recent Legislative Session’s activities in Tallahassee. “Brad will also discuss current state initiatives including new legislation, plus the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Panhandle. And let’s not forget there will be a major national election held in just over four months,” Bouvin added.

“We have talked to Jim’s Buffet and Grill management and they assure us that they are open for business and ready to handle the Republic Club’s event, as always,” Bouvin concluded.

The Republican Club of West Florida meets monthly on the first Tuesday of each month at 11:30 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill and is open to all voters.