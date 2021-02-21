DeEllen “Elli” S. Reid, 60, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Jackson Hospital.

Elli was born October 15, 1960 in Miami, FL to the late Don and Sandra Logan Reid. She was a proud United States Air Force Veteran and was the president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary in Marianna in 2020. Elli worked in Arkansas for the Eureka Springs School District as a bookkeeper for 10 years and was also a professional truck driver for Willis Shaw Express. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and unapologetically loved the color purple.

Elli was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her wife, Katherine Fleegle of Marianna; her daughter, Amorette Barger and husband, Branden of Maryland; her son, Shawn Keniston and wife, Meghan of Ohio; and youngest daughter, Sandy Reid of Fort Walton Beach, FL; seven grandchildren, Logan, Loryn, Brenna, Peyton, Lillian, Emily, and Amani; one brother, Donald Reid; and sisters, Debbie Reid, Donna Guarnieri, Dawn Jackson and husband, John, Dana Weseman and husband, Walter.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. A private family interment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to cancer research or veterans’ charities of your choice.