Rehberg obit

Mr. Sidney Virgil Rehberg, age 83, of Marianna, FL, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

Virgil was born September 16, 1936 in Marianna to the late Sidney Buford and Lucy Mae Rehberg. Virgil was an associate at Tatums Hardware for many years and was a longtime member of Marianna First Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lillian Hillburn and Betty Hillburn.

Virgil is survived by his loving wife, Grace; step children, Ken and wife, Debbie Barber and Kevin Barber; grandchildren, Ken and wife, Joni, Kaylena Davis and husband, Bobby, Josh Smith and wife, Sarah, Trey Holster and wife, Jenna; great grandchildren, Landon, Kensley, Chason, Gracie, Nick, Addison, Anthony, Emma, Paisley, and Jocalyn; brother, Rayburn and Thada Kay Rehberg of Marianna; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at First Assembly of God of Marianna with Reverend Sean Reisenbuechler officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.